Strictly star Oti Mabuse speaks about ‘pure joy’ of being a mum

Oti Mabuse has shared a new motherood insight.

The former Strictly Come Dancing pro and her husband Marius Iepure announced the birth of their first child on Christmas Day of last year.

Later, Oti revealed that her daughter had been born prematurely in October, and needed to stay in the intensive care unit for the first six weeks of her life.

As she prepares for her daughter to turn 11 months old, Mabuse has opened up about how much her life has changed since welcoming her baby girl into the world.

Oti took to Instagram to share a touching video to her 707K followers that shows adorable moments between her and her little one at home, as well as going on sweet adventures together.

She captioned the moving post, “Nearly 11 months of pure joy with my baby girl, and my heart has never been so full. Every day feels brighter, every moment richer with you in my life”.

“Watching you grow has been the greatest gift, and I’m cherishing every second of this beautiful journey we’re on together.

Oti then asked her social media followers, “How are you feeling new mamas? Soon we won’t be calling ourselves new mums anymore… once they walk – it’s a wrap! “It’s just mum””.

Many fans of the professional dancer headed to the comments to share how moving Oti’s tribute to her daughter is as one fan said, “Beautiful love this”.

“She is absolutely gorgeous. Just like her mama”, wrote a second commenter.

Another fan added, “OMG. How time flies. She is so adorable and so cute, Oti”.

When previously celebrating her daughter’s half-birthday, Oti described her tot as her ‘little miracle’.

At the time she revealed, “Today marks 6 months since our little miracle entered this world, defying the odds with her early arrival”.

“Being a mom to a premature baby has been a journey filled with ups and downs, but oh, the beauty in every moment! I’m endlessly grateful for my daughter’s strength and resilience. She’s taught me more about love, courage, and gratitude than I ever thought possible”.