Strictly professional: AJ Pritchard responds to romance rumours

Almost every couple on Strictly Come Dancing are forced to face rumours in some way, shape or form.

The show has only been on air for a handful of weeks but people are already gossiping about which couples have paired up off the dance floor.

AJ Pritchard and Saffron Barker are one of the couples who have been hit with romance rumours, but the professional dancer swiftly shut them down in an interview with OK! Magazine.

AJ, who has been dating fellow dancer Abbie since the summer, said: “Everyone wants to know about my relationship status, but I'm very happy with Abbie.

"You know you're going to be asked certain questions, even when you say you don't want to answer. When it comes to that sort of thing it doesn't really bother me because I know who I am, so does Abbie,” he explained.

Abbie said that some of the routines can look intimate, but since she’s a professional dancer, she completely understands that it is just work for her beau.

Abbie even hopes Saffron stays in touch with AJ: "I hope AJ stays friends with her, and I get to know her more. They're so good together.

"As I'm a dancer, too, I understand that things can look a bit dodgy – I have to dance with guys all the time as well."

AJ and Saffron topped the judges leaderboard this weekend and are becoming firm favourites with the public. The dancer praised Saffron’s hard work, "Saffron is a great partner – so hard working and a genuine fan of Strictly. This is probably my favourite year on the show."