Strictly judge tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of musical week

It’s musical week on Strictly Come Dancing this week, which means all of our beloved celebs will be dancing their hearts out to some of our favourite West End songs. However, there’s one particular Strictly star who won’t be in attendance.

Strictly judge, Craig Revel Horwood has tested positive for Covid-19 and won’t be allowed to attend this week’s live show. Instead, the 56-year-old choreographer will be self isolating and looking after himself.

Confirming the news in a statement, a Strictly spokesperson said, “Craig Revel Horwood has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines.”

All going well, Craig should be able to reprise his judging role the following week, once he’s passed the isolation period and recovered.

However, currently it’s unknown whether or not Craig will be temporarily replaced on the judging panel or if there’ll simply be only three judges this week. The remaining judging panel includes Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and former Strictly professional dancer, Anton Du Beke.

Of course, this isn’t the first Covid casualty to hit Strictly this year, as McFly singer, Tom Fletcher, was the first star to contract the virus following the very first live show. Loose Women’s Judy Love was the second celebrity to catch Covid-19 a few weeks later.

While both stars were forced to miss a live show while they isolated and recovered, they were also allowed to return to the competition the following week.