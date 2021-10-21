Strictly judge Shirley Ballas updates fans after breast lump check

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas went for an impromptu breast check this week after receiving quite a few alarming messages from eagle-eyed viewers who claim to have seen some sort of lump underneath her armpit, following last Saturday’s show.

“Dear All, thank you so much for making me aware of a lump you all saw under my arm. I am so grateful to have so many beautiful, kind, caring humans looking out for me,” she wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

Continuing in a brief video, Shirley explained that she has been to the doctor and received a full breast check. “She couldn’t feel anything, although she also thought she saw something when I lifted my arm up, so maybe it was cameras, lighting, not sure,” Shirley said.

However, Shirley’s doctor did notice that her hormone levels were “all over the place”. According to the 61-year-old ballroom dancer, “apparently my testosterone is that of men, and my estrogen is at zero. So we will be going to the hospital on Friday morning, my friend is taking me, and we will do all blood work.”

Thanking her lovely followers for their concern, Shirley went on to say, “To all of those kind ladies who reached out to me and sent me those messages out of concern and love from their heart, I do love you. I love all my fans dearly and you’re super, super sweet. Thank you!”

“To all the women out there — get checked! Keep checking yourself. It's important. Don’t put anything off,” she concluded.

You can read all about how to perform a self breast exam here.