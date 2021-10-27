Strictly judge Shirley Ballas shares ‘concerning’ health update

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas has shared a “concerning” health update, after viewers urged her to go for a breast check exam due to a lump some spotted underneath her arm in a recent episode of the show.

Taking the matter very seriously, Shirley scheduled an appointment with her doctor last week, and went in for a breast check. While her doctor didn’t find any lumps, she did note that Shirley’s hormone levels were way off, and sent her to get blood work done last Friday.

Taking to social media again on Tuesday evening, Shirley updated her followers, revealing that she now needs to make an appointment at King’s Hospital.

Shirley shared a brief video explaining the whole situation, and wrote in the caption that she now has the results back from her blood tests and they’re a little bit concerning. “So blood work back. A little concerning so dr is making an appointment at kings to check certain odd things happening in my body I won’t go into the details at the moment,” she wrote.

“Any way to each and every one of you who started me on this road thank you so much,” she continued. “I’ll keep you all updated each and every one of you. Remember health is wealth so I’ll be on top of these issues for the time being. With gratitude to you all.”

Elaborating in the video, Shirley explained, “The testosterone has come back ultra high, the adrenal glands need a scan and my ovaries need a scan. My oestrogen levels are extremely low. All in all, a little concerning for my doctor.”

Since sharing this new health update, Shirley’s post has been flooded with comments of love and support from her friends, followers and Strictly co-stars alike.

Co-judge Motsi Mabuse sweetly commented, “Take care of yourself,” followed by two heart emojis.

“Sending love Shirley xxx,” gushed Strictly host Tess Daly.

“Sending all my love and positive energy,” Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty commented.