Strictly fans thrilled as Janette Manrara gives glimpse at nursery

Janette Manrara has delighted fans by sharing an insight into her newborn daughter’s nursery.

The Strictly Come Dancing star welcomed her first child into the world with her husband Aljaž Škorjanec at the end of July.

As she settles into life as Mum to Lyra, Janette has shared details of her baby girl’s adorable nursery.

Reposting a video by the interior design company that created her tot’s stunning room to her 570K Instagram Stories, Janette's newborn's Disney-inspired nursery looks chic with its black furniture and grey features.

There are also brown tones and wooden elements to the room with timber bars decorating Lyra’s cot and a nude-coloured light fixture made out of feathers.

There are grey soft furnishings between the carpet, rug, armchair and curtains to tie all the tones of the room together, as well as lots of cuddly toys for Lyra to enjoy.

There are plenty of nods to Disney with Mickey and Minnie Mouse pictures hung up on the wall, as well as Winnie the Pooh characters and Princess statues dotted around the room.

The interior design company left a lovely message for Janette and Aljaž in the caption of the video that reads, “Welcome to the World Lyra Rose! We hope you are super happy in your new crib…Love DOVE”.

“Wishing two of the loveliest people @jmanrara and @aljazskorjanec a wonderful life of happiness with their beautiful new bundle. Enjoy the journey!”.

They closed off by adding, “Oh, how lucky one girl can be..”.

Manrara wrote, “Absolutely in love with it”, under the gorgeous video.

Many fans of the Strictly star rushed to the comments to compliment the super cute nursery.

One fan said, “Beautiful, my dream”, while a second penned, “The black furniture is nice”. “Absolutely beautiful”, added another commenter.