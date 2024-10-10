Strictly fans support Nick Knowles as he shares injury update

Fans of Strictly Come Dancing have been sending their continued support to Nick Knowles, after he sustained an injury last week.

On Friday (October 4), the team behind Strictly announced that the DIY: SOS presenter would not be able to perform last Saturday, after he received an injury to his left knee during rehearsals.

Nick and his dance partner Luba Mushtuk were due to take part in Movie Week, performing a Charleston to the song ‘Rain On The Roof’ from Paddington 2.

As per the rules of Strictly, Nick received a bye to this coming Saturday’s show, provided that he will be well enough to perform.

Now, just a few days ahead of this weekend’s Strictly, Nick has provided an update on his injury.

Last night, ahead of his appearance on Strictly: It Takes Two, the 62-year-old posted a video message to his Instagram account.

“So, I’m behind the scenes at It Takes Two and the good news today is that the physios have cleared me to train tomorrow,” he explained.

“That’s not an all-clear for Saturday yet. I have to see how I get on tomorrow, and then a decision will be made on Friday,” he confirmed.

“So, obviously we’ll update you as we go along, but I just wanted to take this moment to say thank you for all the well-wishes that I’ve received, and encouragement from everybody. I’m hopeful that I will be dancing on Saturday,” Nick added.

During his interview on It Takes Two, Nick revealed that if he is able to perform, he will be dancing his previously-unseen Charleston routine with Luba.

Following his update, many Strictly viewers have been taking to Nick’s comments section to send their continued well-wishes.

“Fingers crossed you’ll be back on the dance floor,” one fan replied.

“You’ve still got this Nick! You can do this!” another commented.

“Missed you last Saturday night! Hopefully see you on Saturday,” a third viewer added.

Strictly continues this Saturday (October 12) on BBC One at 6:20pm.