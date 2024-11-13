Strictly fans react as BBC unveils new Christmas special contestant

Strictly Come Dancing fans have been reacting to the reveal of the second star to join the upcoming Christmas special!

Earlier this week, the BBC began to unveil its celebrity lineup for this year’s Strictly Christmas special.

The festive episode, which will air on Christmas Day, will see a small group of celebrities take to the Strictly dance floor for the very first time, as they perform one routine each to a Christmas hit.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated special, the BBC has now confirmed that they have cast a history-making contestant for this year’s festivities.

Last night, it was announced that former RuPaul’s Drag Race UK runner up Tayce has joined the Christmas special lineup.

Tayce’s casting marks the first time that Strictly has signed a drag queen to participate as a contestant.

Taking to Instagram last night, the Strictly team revealed Tayce’s portrait with the caption: “Category is #Strictly Christmas special. We can’t wait to welcome Drag superstar Tayce to the show.”

They also shared the exciting news that Tayce will be dancing with Kai Widdrington, as they added: “Dancing with Kai, shantay you sleigh.”

Following the incredible news, many of Tayce’s fans have been taking to Instagram to express their delight at her announcement.

“About time Strictly had a drag contestant! Cannot wait!!!” one follower praised.

“My two fave shows collide,” another commented.

Speaking to the BBC about her casting, the Welsh star expressed her excitement for her Strictly experience.

“I cannot wait to sleigh on the Strictly Ballroom floor. My partner and I are going to dance for our lives! In all seriousness, it's an incredible honour to be the first Drag artist to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing,” Tayce exclaimed.

“I hope I do all of my Drag Race and Welsh fans proud! Sign me up for all the glitz, glam and discoballs,” the 30-year-old teased further.

Tayce will be joined on the Strictly Christmas special by comedian Josh Widdicombe, whose casting was revealed on Monday.