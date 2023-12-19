Strictly fans moved by Ellie Leach’s emotional tribute to Vito

Ellie Leach has been pulling at the heartstrings of Strictly Come Dancing fans.

The former Coronation Street actress was crowned champion of the dance competition last weekend with her dance partner Vito Coppola.

Following on from their win, Ellie and Vito have been allowing the news of their win to settle in, which Leach admitted she feels like, “It’s never gonna feel real that we won”.

Taking to Instagram, Ellie penned a heartfelt tribute to her dance partner, praising his support and passion throughout their Strictly Come Dancing journey, leaving fans moved by her message.

The 22-year-old shared a sweet photo of the pair holding up the Glitterball trophy to her 390K followers and wrote, “To the most wonderful partner i could have ever asked for. Words cannot describe how much love and admiration i have for you”.

“When we first met I had an immediate calming feeling with you, considering how high energy you are i don’t know how this was possible but it was. I immediately felt safe with you and i was so excited to see how our journey would end up”.

“Never in a million years did i think we would make it to this point. I trusted you completely but i didn’t trust myself and i feared that I would let you down but you didn’t allow me to. You believed in me when i couldn’t believe in myself and you reminded me of the reason i said yes to Strictly, to push myself out of my comfort zone and most importantly to have FUN!”.

“We’ve laughed uncontrollably, we’ve cried A LOT (mostly me) but most importantly, we’ve been there for eachother when we’ve needed it the most and we’ve given our everything every single week”.

Ellie went on to describe the experience as ‘unlike anything i will ever experience again’. “We were thrown together as strangers and we will leave with a bond and a friendship that will never be matched”.

“I have never met anyone who is as passionate about what they do. Watching you dance whether its with me on Saturday night, in the professional group numbers or even just messing about in the training studio, it’s just so joyous to watch. You have an infectious energy and a true heart of gold. You are what life is all about”.

“Thank you Vito. Thank you so much. With you by my side I felt like I could conquer anything I put my mind too. You have changed my life and for that i will never be able to repay you. All that i can do is say thank you”.

The actress closed off by saying, “I feel like the luckiest person in the world that I got to make these memories and share this experience with you. You are the reason we lifted that glitterball trophy and you are the reason why my life has changed for the better! love you always partner”.

Fans rushed to the comments to share how thoughtful they thought Ellie’s message was and how well deserved their win was. One fan wrote, “Beautifully said. This partnership is so precious and reading this was so touching”.

“Beautiful, what a journey!”, penned another, while a third added, “This made me cry , it’s so beautiful”.