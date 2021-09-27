Strictly Come Dancing’s Tom Fletcher tests positive for Covid

Mere hours after the very first live show of the series, a Strictly Come Dancing star has tested positive for coronavirus.

McFly frontman, Tom Fletcher is currently self isolating, after being diagnosed with Covid. Following Saturday night’s first live show, in which Tom performed the Cha Cha Cha with professional dancing partner Amy Dowden, Tom started to feel quite ill.

As he was supposed to perform with his other bandmates in Glasgow on Sunday evening, McFly put out a statement yesterday afternoon to keep fans in the loop.

“Unfortunately Tom is unwell and won't be onstage with us tonight in Glasgow,” their Instagram post read. “Tom sends huge and heartfelt apologies to all the fans he won’t see tonight. The show will still be going ahead, we’re looking forward to seeing you all and need you guys to sing extra loud for us tonight!”

Just two hours later it was confirmed that Tom did indeed have Covid. The band put out another update, saying, “Further to our last message we can now confirm that Tom has tested positive for Covid-19.”

“He is now self isolating and following the latest government guidelines. Please join us in wishing him a speedy recovery.”

After hearing this worrisome news, many fans were concerned about what this would mean for Tom’s Strictly journey. Last year when professional dancer Katya Jones caught Covid, sadly she and her celebrity partner Nicola Adams were eliminated from the competition.

However, this year there seems to be a plan in place, as BBC have put out a statement saying, “The pair are now self-isolating separately following the latest government guidelines.”

“While they will both miss Saturday’s live show, Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that, all being well, they will return the following week.”

Here’s hoping Tom makes a speedy recovery, and goes on to dance another dance!