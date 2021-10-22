Strictly Come Dancing’s Judi Love tests positive for Covid

Strictly Come Dancing has been riddled with drama this year, between Covid cases and injuries, they've barely had a full roster.

Now it’s been revealed that Loose Women panellist Judi Love will no longer be able to take part in this Saturday night’s live show, as she too has tested positive for the virus.

“Hey my lovelies it’s with great disappointment that I will not be performing this weekend @bbcstrictly due to testing positive with Covid 19,” she announced on social media on Thursday evening.

“Hoping to make a speedy recovery & dance for you next weekend. Stay safe & thank you for your well wishes,” she added.

According to a Strictly spokesperson, Judi is currently self isolating and following all government guidelines. While she and her professional dancing partner, Graziano Di Prima, won’t be able to take part in the competition this weekend, the spokesperson explained, “Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, they will return the following week.”

So far this season, Judi is the second celebrity that has had to miss out due to Covid, following McFly’s Tom Fletcher who was diagnosed with the virus mere hours after the first live show. That’s not all though, as several other stars have had to take a step back from Strictly due to health issues and injuries.

Following his success on ‘Movie Week’ comedian and actor Robert Webb had to withdraw himself from the competition entirely, explaining that all of the training had been taking an unmanageable toll on his health, due to an open heart surgery he endured several years ago

Just last week, rugby star Ugo Monye had to miss Saturday night’s performance after suffering some painful back injuries. However, after taking it easy he and his dancing partner Oti Mabuse are now back and ready to take on the Rumba tomorrow night.