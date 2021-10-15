Strictly celeb ‘gutted’ to miss this week’s live show due to injury

Another one bites the dust it would seem. Rugby star Ugo Monye has had to take a step back from his journey with Strictly Come Dancing, and will not be performing during this week’s live show.

The dad-of-two was absolutely delighted to be dancing along to Disney’s Moana last week with professional partner Oti Mabuse, dedicating the performance to his daughters. However, following last week’s victory, it seems things have certainly taken a turn.

Sharing the news on social media yesterday evening, 38-year-old Ugo said that he’s “gutted Oti & I won’t be dancing this weekend”.

“Unfortunately I’m not going to be able to dance this weekend on the show,” Ugo announced. “I have a history of back problems which has always been managed under the guidance of medical professionals.”

“Unfortunately this has been causing me some unwanted problems this week! I have been advised by medical professionals and with huge support from Strictly to get some treatment & rest to ensure that I can get myself back to full capacity & fighting fit for next week.”

“Gutted Oti & I won’t be dancing this weekend but wishing all the other contestants the best of luck & will be cheering them on from home!” he concluded.

This news follows the announcement that comedian Robert Webb has had to withdraw himself from the competition due to health concerns following the open heart surgery he endured several years ago.

Sadly, Robert and his professional dancing partner Dianne Buswell will no longer be taking part in the competition.