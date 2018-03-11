Strong values & great advice: What Irish people love about their mums

Mum, mam, mom, mammy, super woman, life-giver, best find, soulmate – whatever you call your dear mother, it's time to celebrate all the wonderful wisdom she has passed down through the years,

She might drive you absolutely crazy at times, but at the end of the day, she only wants what's best for you – and hey, chances are you put her through hell when you were a teenager, so you probably deserve it!

Truth be told, mothers are actually some of the most kind, caring and genius people on the planet, and whether we'd like to admit it or not, we wouldn't be the people were are today without their help and guidance.

In fact, new research from One4all has shown that some of the most valued things we have ever received come from our mums or the mother figures in our lives.

A massive 96 per cent of respondents said they noticed similarities between themselves and their mothers, however, it seems men and women inherit slightly different attributes. 35 per cent of women said its having the same values that make them most alike, while 34 per cent of men said they shared their mother's temperament.

Interestingly, the majority of men said they felt closest to their mother when they were a child, while more women admitted their mother-daughter relationship peaked during their thirties.

When times get tough, your mother will always be there to offer a hot cup of tea and shoulder to cry on, so it's hardly surprising that one third of those surveyed agreed that a great piece of advice is the most valuable thing they've ever received from their mum.

What's more, 90 per cent say they would consider their mum or mother figure to be a role model in their lives.

When the tables are turned, 17% of Irish adults say they would now most like their mum or mother figure to admire their own strength, along with their outlook on life (16%) and their parenting skills (12%).

Commenting on the survey findings Aoife Davey, Group Marketing Manager at One4all Ireland, said: “From a sentimental piece of jewellery or a great piece of advice, to an inherited facial feature or their sense of style, it’s safe to say the leading ladies in our lives have had an impact on us from the very beginning. It’s clear to see that our mothers and mother figures ultimately shape the people and parents we become."

"We absolutely believe that mothers should be celebrated every day but extending a token of appreciation on Mother’s Day ensures our Mamas that we know how lucky we are to have them."