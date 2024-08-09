Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink hints at Max’s future in final season

Sadie Sink has been dropping hints about Stranger Things’ final season!

The actress, who is best known to fans as her character Max Mayfield, has been in production with the fifth and final season of Stranger Things since January.

It was previously announced that season five would be Stranger Things’ last, following its record-breaking fourth season, which took Netflix by storm in the summer of 2022.

Credit: Netflix

At the end of season four, viewers were left fearing for Max’s life when she was attacked by villain Vecna, leaving her blind and in a coma.

Fans have since been concerned that Max’s state at the end of season four will mean that she will barely feature in Stranger Things’ final season – or that she might never wake up at all.

However, actress Sadie Sink has now given viewers a huge hint that they will see Max again in season five.

Speaking to Variety, the 22-year-old was asked if her participation in season five’s production means that Max will wake up from her coma.

Credit: Netflix

“They love having me run. That’s all I’ll say,” she teased in reply.

Describing the series as “a machine”, the actress noted further: “I’ve been working all of last week, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I forgot how hard this show is. You’re a team player here. It’s not about me. It’s not about anyone. It’s about the show and what’s best for it.”

The Duffer Brothers, who are the creators and showrunners of Stranger Things, were also asked to comment on Sadie’s role in the final season.

“She’s going to play a part in the season,” Matt Duffer confirmed, before Ross Duffer added: “But we don’t want to reveal how that’s possible.”

Matt then went on to share a glimpse into a recent scene that Sadie filmed for season five, as he explained: “I think she’s grown just more confident as an actor and in her choices. We did film a scene the other day with her that was just absolutely heartbreaking. I don’t know how she hits those notes.”

A release date for Stranger Things’ final season has yet to be announced.