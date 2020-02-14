SHEmazing!
Stranger Things gives fans first look at season 4 & we’re speechless

by

Stranger Things fans, we’ve got exciting news. The Duffer Brothers just shared the first clip from the upcoming season and gave a major update on Hopper.

They revealed that production on season four of Stranger Things is officially underway and confirmed that Hopper WILL return.

They shared: “Although it’s not all good news for our “American”; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human…and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything ….”

Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we couldn’t be more excited about it.

The Duffer Brothers added: “In the meantime — pray for the American.”

Netflix has yet to confirm the release date for Stranger Things’ fourth season but it’s looking likely that it’ll be 2021 by the time it airs.

