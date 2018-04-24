Stranger Things director reveals a major change for series three

We have had a Stranger Things shaped hole in our hearts ever since we finished binge-watching season two last October.

We miss Eleven, Will, Hopper and the hero of season two- Steve- a lot. However, fans were thrilled to hear that the cast has finally started filming the third instalment of the popular Netflix series.

Unfortunately, the director of Stranger Things shared a disappointing update with fans. Speaking to Collider, series producer and director Shawn Levy revealed that the upcoming season won’t be as long as the previous two.

Season two featured nine gripping and thrilling episodes, however, season three will only feature eighth, Shawn Levy confirmed.

Luckily, all is not lost, the director commented on the potential of future seasons and it looks like we’ll be watching the sci-fi horror series for quite some time.

“Season Four is definitely happening. There’s very much the possibility of a season beyond that one,” he shared.

Eleven, Joyce and co. will be returning for the thirds series, and we will also meet two new characters, with Cary Elwes joining as Mayor Kline, and Jake Busey will guest star as Bruce, a journalist for The Hawkins Post.

Series three of Stranger Things will take place during the summer of 1985. The Duffer Brothers said that the third series will focus on the gang as they tackle puberty and grapple with teenage life.

Fans will be delighted to hear that the greatest dynamic duo- Steve and Dustin- will be heavily featured in the new episodes. Their bond will be stronger than ever in series three with Shawn Levy telling Glamour, “I want to see them connect more and be more familiar with each other- like they’re brothers.”

It has been rumoured that series three will air in 2019. We cannot wait to return to Hawkins!