Storm Keating pens emotional message for husband Ronan’s birthday

Storm Keating is celebrating her husband!

Today (March 3), Boyzone singer Ronan Keating is marking his 48th birthday.

In honour of the special occasion, Storm has chosen to share an emotional tribute to her partner.

Earlier today, the 43-year-old took to Instagram to post several snaps of Ronan, including many with his children – Jack (25), Missy (24), Ali (19), Cooper (7) and Coco (4).

In her lengthy caption, Storm described Ronan as “the husband who makes you feel like you’re the most loved woman in the world, even if you’ve just given out to him”.

“The dad who will dress up and do the goofiest things just to make you laugh and who will happily miss a flight, just so he can give his baby girl a hug when she walks out of her ballet exam,” she gushed.

The Australian star then went on to reflect on the tragic passing of Ronan’s older brother Ciaran, who died in July 2023 in a car crash.

“Even after losing your big brother, you got on a plane direct from the funeral and flew to different countries to avoid letting colleagues and fans down… even though your heart was smashed to pieces,” Storm wrote.

“You’ve always been that guy who wears his heart on his sleeve & consistently puts other people’s feelings and needs ahead of your own (often at your own detriment) because you hate saying no. And you’re that family member who we all know will always have everyone’s back,” she continued.

“You’re just that guy baba. That really awesome, cool guy that we all love and are blessed to have in our lives. You might not always get it right but your heart always has the best intentions. No one can take that away from you. I love you @rokeating and HBD,” Storm added.

Many of the couple’s fans have since sent their own birthday wishes to Ronan, with one commenting: “Aww what a lovely post! Happy birthday.”

“Happy Birthday Ronan, gorgeous words,” another replied.