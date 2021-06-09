Storm Keating expertly shuts down rude body-shaming comments

Mum-of-two Storm Keating has hit back at the body-shaming trolls after receiving a few “absurd and rude” comments on an Instagram post she shared last week, showing herself and her four-year-old son Cooper at the beach.

Taking to Instagram again on Tuesday evening, the 39-year-old shared another bikini snap, followed by a lengthy caption where she explained, “Last week I posted a photo of myself with my son on the beach. I was taken aback when my post was met by a few judgemental comments about my body size.”

“At first I wasn’t all that bothered because I know how these things go, but when the post kept getting traction & then the press started writing about it too, I’ve decided it would be constructive to address it. Not just for me, but for all women who are in a similar position to myself in one way or another.”

“Firstly I am not a stranger to people judging my body size, I have been thin my entire life like many other members of my extended family. As a kid I adopted unflattering nicknames like Skelator, Toothpick & Twiggy & was made to feel like a boy for not having curves & boobs.”

“I was insecure about my body for many years & didn’t feel feminine or ‘womanly’ because there is a strong message perpetuated that this is what it takes to look like a “real women”. As I got older I started enjoying the upside of having ‘skinny genes’ and today feel grateful that I can eat what I want, when I want, and without having to worry about dieting or regular exercise routines.”

“Sadly there is still a downside though – this being that some people assume that all women with slight frames don’t eat. This is simply not true and aside from being frustrating, this is also where it becomes offensive.”

“One comment on my previous post claimed that the photo of my son & I on the beach was promoting negative body image, which basically implies that I shouldn’t post photos of myself and my children at the beach because of the way I look when wearing a swimsuit. That is absurd & rude.”

Continuing, Storm wrote, “These kinds of comments are counterproductive in an era where we are trying to encourage women to feel comfortable in their own skin and accept that women come in all shapes and sizes – just because we might be larger or skinner than the ‘norm’ doesn’t mean we are unhealthy.”

“There is nothing unhealthy about me or my diet & I’d like to think that I promote a positive social media presence that focuses on wholesome values, family, kindness & love,” she concluded.

Storm’s post was immediately met with a chorus of supportive comments from her followers, as well as a few from loving friends and family members.

Storm’s husband Ronan Keating proudly commented, “Love you my girl. My world. Beautiful inside and out.”

Relating to Storm, mummy blogger Marcia Leone wrote, “Body shaming goes both ways! No one should comment negatively on another persons body. Full stop. I too have been told@“sending the wrong image” or not a “real” Mum/woman/body and it is very insulting.”

Meanwhile, Welsh TV presenter Gethin Jones gushed, “Everything about these pics are gorgeous x”