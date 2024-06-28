Storm Keating breaks silence amid mystery health ‘challenge’

Storm Keating has broken her silence, after her husband Ronan Keating hinted that she had a “challenge ahead”.

TV producer Storm has been married to the former Boyzone hitmaker since 2015, and the couple share two children together – Cooper (7) and Coco (5).

Last month, Ronan sparked concern amongst his fans when he revealed that Storm was facing a “challenge”.

Now, one month on, Storm has spoken out for the first time about her personal struggles.

Last night, the 42-year-old took to her Instagram stories to post a photo of her arm resting alongside her clutch handbag.

“Time to step back out – wouldn’t miss it,” she penned, referring to an event that she was attending.

Storm then went on to hint that her recent difficulties have been due to her health.

“Thank you for all the well wishes everyone, I have the best followers and most supportive family and friends one could ever hope for,” Storm praised.

“I’m doing great and almost 100% back on my feet,” she added, choosing not to divulge what her health concern is.

On May 28, Ronan initially informed his followers that Storm was going through a difficult time, as he shared a tattoo in honour of his wife – a goddess warrior carrying a sword.

“For you my warrior today and every day. My Stormy. A challenge ahead but your strength blows my mind. With you every step. Love you baby,” the 47-year-old wrote at the time.

Storm has been known to have health difficulties in the past. Back in 2021, the mother-of-two was forced to undergo emergency back surgery, when she was diagnosed with a prolapsed disc.

However, Storm’s condition deteriorated when she developed cauda equina syndrome, which can lead to paralysis if not treated immediately.

Speaking on Loose Women after recovering from surgery, she admitted: “My right leg is still probably 50 percent numb and my foot. I might not get that back. I think that's a very small price to pay considering what might have been."