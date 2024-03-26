Stork & Co. opens Donnybrook store with unique gifting personalisation

Stork & Co's store, specializing in children's gifts, home décor, accessories, and clothing, provides an exceptional shopping experience for families, infusing Donnybrook Village with its fun-filled charm. Founded by mum and entrepreneur Sophie Cafolla in 2018 Stork & Co., first launched online, before Sophie opened the doors to her first store in Donnybrook in 2020, during the pandemic. After a brief period in Rathmines due to the redevelopment of the Donnybrook premise, Stork & Co. is thrilled to be back where it all began. The stunning and newly built flagship store brings a truly unique experience to the children’s retail space in Dublin.

Stork & Co. offers an elevated retail experience for the baby and children’s sector with its sophisticated personalisation service. Add a name or message to items in the personalised collection and within minutes craft memories that will be cherished forever. Explore their exquisite range of wooden toys, arts and crafts, children’s décor and clothing. For busy shoppers, take advantage of their convenient gift delivery service, allowing customers to send their chosen gifts directly to their loved ones from the store, both nationally and internationally.

The 1,300sqft flagship store showcases their own Stork & Co baby range; their signature Grippy Zippy Sleepsuit, renowned Dribble Bibs and best-selling mini Backpacks, as well as family favourite brands such as ‘Djeco’, ‘Little Dutch’ and ‘Done by Deer’. The team have carefully chosen an edit of premium children’s toys for 0 -8+ years and an exciting array of gift options for adults too; there is something for all the family to enjoy. This one-stop shop offers gift wrapping, luxury gift boxes, greeting cards and all the extras you need for the perfect gift.

Stork & Co. boasts its very own ‘Sweet Suite’, a selection of pick-n-mix treats for both little and big sweet tooths to enjoy. Shop their party bag collection or birthday gift cards or simply enjoy some sweets in the store while you wait at the personalisation station, one of the many fun and engaging aspects of the delightful space.

Here are just a few of our favourites from Stork & Co.

