STOP THE LIGHTS: You can now order CRISPS on Just Eat

Picture the scene: you're lying in bed, maybe you're hungover, maybe you're just cosy AF, and the craving for some delish crisps hits you.

However, it's raining outside, or maybe the shop is far away, or maybe you just cant summon the strength to manoeuvre yourself any further from your bed than where the kettle is located.

Well, being crisp-less in these great times of need is now a thing of the past (for a limited time, at least).

Just Eat, Ireland's leading delivery app, have teamed up with Keogh's Farm to bring you potato crisps right to your door.

From today, Monday 11th, for a limited time only, Just Eat customers in Dublin city can experience the unique flavour of real Irish shamrocks on this Paddy’s Day menu, with deliveries of Shamrock & Sour Cream Keogh's crisps.

Crisp connoisseurs can also order classic flavours like salt & vinegar and cheese & onion.

Just Eat will deliver Keogh’s Farm crisps and popcorn packs from 12pm to 10pm from Monday 11th March for a limited time only to the following areas in Dublin:

Arbour Hill

Ballsbridge

Ballybough

Broadstone

Cabra

Christchurch

Donnybrook (Dublin)

Drumcondra (D9)

Dublin 1

Dublin 2

East Wall

Grand Canal Dock

Griffith Avenue

IFSC

Islandbridge

Kilmainham

North Circular Road

North City Centre

North Strand

Phibsboro