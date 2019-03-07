Stop everything, there’s a Westlife TELL-ALL documentary on the way

Westlife fans, we have good news.

The Irish band are reportedly set to hit out TV screens wit a fly-on-the-way documentary and we are BUZZING.

The group, who have had 14 UK No1 singles, will be followed by cameras on their 33-date European tour, which kicks off in Belfast this May.

We LOVE a bitta behind-the-scenes goss.

Looks like I’m gonna need to buy Netflix again if it be on there. I’ve already got like ⁦@SkyOne⁩ Westlife sparked a bidding war between Sky and Netflix for a tell-all documentary film about their reunion https://t.co/PrfZ20lHky — Charlie (@_Filaner) March 5, 2019

And the tell-all show has now found itself in the middle of a bidding war between Netflix and Sky.

Kian Egan said, ''We’ve had crews on us since the first day because we knew straight away – we’ve got to capture it even if it’s just for ourselves.''

He continued, ''I think it’s just a case of figuring out whether it’s going to be a Netflix or a Sky thing.''

Fellow bandmate Shane Filan added, ''We’ll document it in some way because it’s important for us and our kids and for the fans to realise how it all came back together. I think that it is going to be magic.”

The documentary will also feature footage form the end of Westlife the first ime around, in 2012.

Shane said, ''No one’s ever seen that. It’s just us.”

We'll be tuning in, that's for sure.