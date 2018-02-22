STOP EVERYTHING: Eating cheese can make you live LONGER

We implore you not to panic BUT cheese is basically the elixir of life (like we didn't already know!).

According to a study published in the Nature Medicine journal the compound called spermidine can be found in cheese.

This amazing compound can also be found in food such as peas, beans and whole grains, and science says that those who consume it are more likely to live longer.

SAY NO MORE LADS.

The study also claims that eating mature cheese can help combat heart failure and high blood pressure… woohoo!

These beautiful scientists first analysed their theory using mice, and then they surveyed Italian people and their diets.

Not that we needed an excuse, but thus is some GOUDA news…

Pass the parmesan please.