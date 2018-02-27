Stop everything! A Lady Marmalade reunion could be on the cards

OK, nobody panic, but the Lady Marmalade girls could be reuniting.

According to reports, Mya expressed her desire to reform the group and preform the 2001 mega hit once again.

Originally released in 1974 by Eleventh Hour, Lady Marmalade was re-recorded by Mya, Lil Kim, Christina Aguilera and Pink as part of the Moulin Rouge! Soundtrack.

Speaking about the possibility of a reunion, Mya told ET Canada the whole experience was “a lot of fun.”

“I really hope that we can reunite and do the song.”

Same, Mya. Same.

The singer also put an end to the long standing rumours of on on-set feud between fellow performers Pink and Christina Aguilera.

“I don’t remember any cat fights, we just got the job done. And we came to give a show at the end of the day,” she explained.

Pink recently shed some light o the situation, saying how she and Christina had clashed in the past, but have since put their differences behind them.

"We were super young and super new at the whole thing, and I think I'm an alpha, and she's an alpha,” she said.

"You have to learn — women have to learn how to support each other. It's not taught to each other in the playground."

"She's a really sweet person. We made up on The Voice. I mean, it was funny, I laughed. I hadn't seen her in years and years and years."

So, looks like all the ladies are on board!