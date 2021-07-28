Steps star Lee Latchford-Evans welcomes the birth of his first child

Huge congratulations are in order for Steps star Lee Latchford-Evans who is now a dad! Lee and his wife Kerry have welcomed the birth of their first child, a bouncing baby boy.

Announcing the special news on Instagram this afternoon, the 46-year-old singer shared a sweet black and white photo of his tiny tot’s little hand. “Welcome to the world baby boy,” Lee excitedly wrote in the caption.

“Me & your mummy @kerrylucyinsta are so in love! You’re everything we could have wished for & more, Our perfect rainbow baby,” he lovingly added.

Lee’s big announcement post has since been flooded with congratulatory comments from friends and fans. In fact, Lee’s Steps band-mate, Ian ‘H’ Watkins, was particularly excited about this wonderful news and his new role, as he sweetly wrote, “Guncle H !” followed by a rainbow emoji.

Lee and wife Kerry have been married for nine years now, and announced the lovely news that they were expecting baby number one this past April.

Their perfect little arrival is even more special to them as the couple previously opened up about a heartbreaking miscarriage which they suffered three years ago, when Kerry was 10 weeks pregnant.

Overjoyed to finally meet their new baby boy, Kerry and Lee revealed that they were both convinced that they would be having a daughter. “I was convinced I was having a girl!” Kerry exclaimed when talking to OK Magazine.

“I think we just subliminally had ‘girl’ in our head because everyone around us bar one person said it was going to be a girl,” Lee added, before going on to admit, “It’s cliché but we want a healthy baby, but I did feel really proud it’s a boy.”

Congratulations again to both of the new parents — what an exciting new adventure!