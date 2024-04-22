Stephen Lustig-Webb addresses divorce from husband Daniel

Stephen Lustig-Webb and Daniel Lustig’s marriage has come to an end.

Yesterday, it was initially announced by The Sun that the former Gogglebox stars had called time on their marriage, six years after tying the knot.

Now, Stephen has decided to subtly speak out on the news via social media.

Last night, the 53-year-old posted a selfie of the pair alongside Daniel’s mother Ellie, in honour of her birthday.

“Lovely day celebrating @lustigellie birthday,” Stephen penned in his caption.

At first, many fans of the former couple hoped that the photo was posted to deny the reports, with one replying: “Rumours in the news you two have split. Look happy enough to me.”

However, another follower went on to comment: “They could well be getting a divorce and staying GOOD FRIENDS like to states. Not every relationship ends on bad terms. You can remain friends. It’s their business anyway.”

Refraining from interacting with other responses, Stephen chose to ‘like’ this specific comment, subsequently confirming the news of his divorce from Daniel.

The pair, who continue to run a hairdressing business together, both released statements to The Sun in light of their sad news.

At the time, Stephen noted: “It’s with much sadness Daniel and I have decided to divorce. There is, and always will be, a lot of love there but we’ve unfortunately grown apart and made the decision to part ways.”

Daniel added: “We’ve made the decision with a very heavy heart to confirm our marriage has come to an end. I’m sure we will forever be friends.”

The news of their split comes just seven months after Stephen and Daniel announced their departure from Gogglebox.

Stephen had featured on the Channel 4 show since its beginning in 2013. Meanwhile 43-year-old Daniel joined his then-husband on Gogglebox in 2018 – the same year that the two stars got married in France.