Stephen Bear has been charged in relation to revenge porn allegations

It has just been reported that reality TV star Stephen Bear has been charged in connection with the disclosure of sexual photographs without consent, otherwise known as ‘revenge porn’.

According to a statement released from Essex police to OK! Online, “A man has been charged in connection with an investigation into the disclosure of intimate photographs without consent.”

"Stephen Bear, 31, of Bryony Close, Loughton was arrested in January. He has now been charged with voyeurism, disclosing private, sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress, and harassment without violence,” the statement continues.

The Celebrity Big Brother winner will appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court on July 2 to await a verdict.

Currently in the UK, if a person shares explicit videos or pictures without the subject’s consent they can be found guilty of image-based sexual abuse and face up to two years in prison.

Upon his arrival back into the UK following a holiday in Dubai, Stephen Bear was arrested at Heathrow Airport on January 21, taken into custody before being released on bail. At the time, he claimed the allegations were “so silly”.

These charges follow allegations made by television personality Georgia Harrison, who claimed that Bear filmed the pair having sex and posted the footage online, both without her consent.

The 31-year-old reality star rose to fame when he appeared on the 2011 series of Shipwrecked, before going on to appear on reality dating show, Ex On The Beach in 2015.