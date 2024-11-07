Stephanie Davis opens up about painful symptoms after ‘worst day’

Stephanie Davis has opened up about her latest pregnancy symptoms.

The Coronation Street actress announced that she was expecting a baby with her partner Joe McKalroy in August, after experiencing a devastating miscarriage in 2022.

She is already a mum to seven-year-old Caben, whom she had during a previous relationship.

As her due date nears closer, Stephanie has been sharing an insight into the painful symptoms she’s been experiencing at the moment.

On her Instagram Stories, she shared an image from bed to her 976K followers, explaining how she’s been ‘shouting out in pain’.

Stephanie penned, “Had the worst day being sick, pains in the night last night, throwing up all day today and feeling shaky with swollen sore hands”.

Credit: Stephanie Davis Instagram

“Last night I was shouting out in pain does anyone else get this? It's happened 3 times so far and I was really worried its when I've gone to roll over and the pain is so bad it's horrendous”.

The Hollyoaks star went on to admit, “Today has been a right off and I've been in bed crying but at least I have a nice blow dry lol. Cabens of to his friennds party so I'm greatful I could get him dressed so he’s not missing out. My mums been a star today helping me”.

Stephanie then posted a video of herself talking as she revealed, “I’ve cried my eyes out so my eyes are swollen. The pain when I’m asleep is like I thought I was in labour, put it that way. It was so bad”.

“I’ve been so lethargic and dizzy like in and out of sleep”, she went on to say before confessing, “This is really rough”.

Later, Davis listed some of the symptoms she’s been feeling as she revealed, “Pelvic Gurdle pain (can’t walk), swollen sore fingers, pain in right side, pain at night, shortness of breath, vomiting ligament pain”.

The 31-year-old continued her list by adding, “No energy, blocked nose, sore ankles and feet, pain under right rib on and off, numb knees in the night and numb hands, sore hips”.