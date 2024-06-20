Step Up’s Jenna Dewan details adapting to life with blended family

Jenna Dewan has been speaking out about her blended family.

The Step Up actress shares four-year-old Callum and has a baby on the way with her fiancé Steve Kazee. She is also a mum to 11-year-old Everly, whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

As she prepares to welcome her third child into the world, Jenna has opened up about ‘adapting’ to life with her blended family and revealed what her ‘co-parenting philosophy’ is.

In an interview with People, Jenna explained, “Like everything else in life, you learn as you go”.

Confirming her co-parenting philosophy, The Resident actress added, “You shift and evolve and you adapt to how life is presenting itself to you. That includes getting the new normal of a blended family”.

“Kids always come first. How you feel about your kids. How you treat your kids. Kids always come first above everything else”.

The 43-year-old then admitted how excited her children are to have a new sibling joining their family soon.

“[Everly] is the oldest, so she gets it the most. And I think because she was still so young when Callum was born, this will be really special for her”.

“She's just going to have more responsibility, but she's also going to have more wisdom to her”.

Sharing her thoughts about becoming a mum for the third time while in her 40’s, Jenna then revealed, “It feels like I always knew that this would probably be the path for me, even as a kid. I think I knew life got better as I got older if that makes sense”.

“I'd never understood that like, ‘Oh no, it's all over once we get older’. Life's only shown me that the more time I have in this life, the more I've learned, the better experiences I've had. Everything just kind of feels better.