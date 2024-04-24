Step Up star Jenna Dewan shares insight into third pregnancy

Jenna Dewan has shared a pregnancy update with her fans.

The Rookie actress is currently expecting her third child. This will be her second with her fiancé Steve Kazee.

Jenna and Steve are already parents to a four-year-old son named Callum. Dewan also shares 10-year-old Everly with her ex-husband Channing Tatum.

Revealing that she’s ‘really excited’ to expand her family with Steve, the 43-year-old admitted that she’s looking forward to ‘happy chaos all around’.

While speaking to People about preparing for the birth of her third child, Jenna confessed she’s ‘more tired’ during this pregnancy.

She explained, “Third pregnancy while chasing two other kids around definitely makes you a little more tired. I find crawling into bed at 9 p.m. is definitely different this pregnancy”.

“But overall, everything's been going well. And it's been wonderful. But I’m without a doubt a little bit more tired”.

The Step Up actress then spoke about her excitement over having a ‘bigger family’.

“When I was a kid, I always had this vision – it was so specific. It was the Christmas tree around Christmas, and just kids and family and just chaos. Happy chaos all around”.

“And I realised the other day, I was like, oh, in my own way, I am creating [that]. So that's exciting for me”.

Jenna then shared details of how supportive Steve has been during her pregnancy, saying, “He is really good with cravings and also amazing with helping out with Eve and Callum with their schedules. And he's constantly reminding me to rest, which is really nice. He's amazing in that way”.

Dewan announced her pregnancy back in January by unveiling a heartwarming video of her fiancé singing and playing guitar while she was in the bath with her blossoming baby bump on display.

She captioned the sweet post, “Think if I make @stevekazee serenade me every night the baby will get his voice??”.

Jenna also shared her pregnancy news with Romper at the time and explained, “I really love being a mom. That’s something I knew my whole life, but I really know it now”.