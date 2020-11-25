Step aside Late Late show jumper – there’s a new Christmas jumper in town!

In news that will have Heinz Beanz, Barnardos and Christmas fanatics across the country jump(er)ing for joy, Heinz has launched its first official charity Christmas jumper ahead of National Christmas Jumper Day on the 11th December.

The Heinz ‘Beanz Meanz Crimbo’ jumper will be available exclusively through Heinz’s online shop in Ireland – www.heinztohome.ie – for €25.00. Only 500 are available in sizes medium and large.

All of the sale proceeds of the jumpers will go to Heinz’s official charity partner in Ireland, Barnardos, so that they can invest in vital funds to support those most vulnerable in the run up to Christmas.

As an example of where monies will go:

€2 could provide a nutritious breakfast for a vulnerable child in one of Barnardos Early Years Centres

€10 can provide breakfast for a vulnerable child for a week

€5 could provide a hot dinner and access to specialised care in their after-school club.

Singer Bressie was even on hand to launch the new Christmas jumper.

Speaking about the jumpers, Emily O’Kane, Marketing Manager Kraft Heinz, said: “This has been a very different and difficult year for many of us and here at Heinz we’re extremely aware of the impact the Covid-19 pandemic is having on Irish people, including children that are already in very vulnerable circumstances."

She added “The team at Barnardos do fantastic work to reach these children and it’s great to be partnering with them once again this Christmas, not only to help increase their efforts in raising vital funds, but also to bring an extra bit of Beanzy joy to households across the country.”

Suzanne Connolly, Barnardos CEO, said: “Over the past few months we’ve had to pivot in terms of service provision when providing face to face interventions for vulnerable children and families was not possible."

Connolly noted “One of our most successful activities has been the delivery of thousands of activity packs and food parcels – containing Heinz foods, to help keep vulnerable families supported during this time of social distancing and isolation.”

Buy yours now at www.heinztohome.ie