Staying strong: Katie Piper’s attacker released from prison

Katie Piper’s attacker has been released from jail.

In August, the Strictly Come Dancing star discovered that the man who had scarred her for life would be back on the streets of England.

Although this caused her distress, she credited her role on the dancing show to distracting her from “this difficult time”.

“It was important to put my message out to my friends, supporters and followers. This is a really difficult time for me," she wrote. "I am trying to come to terms with this decision and this is something I need to deal with."

And now it appears that the court has followed through with their ruling.

Stefan Sylvestre, who was given a life sentence for his crimes, is out on parole after serving just nine years in prison, according to The Mirror.

The Strictly star has been managing her anxiety about the stressful situation through mediation and shared her feelings about the news on her Instagram.

She shared the quote: “Go within every day and find the inner strength so that the world will not blow your candle out,” – Katherine Dunham.

Katie has found her inner strength to deal with the situation at hand and has kept herself thinking positively, finding the confidence to continue on through the stress.

“Thank you for all the messages, birthday wishes and encouragement for tonight, very kind of you all!” she said.

“Using mediation to stay calm and centred today. See you on the ballroom floor tonight.”

The spirited survivor recently celebrated her 35th birthday on Friday, October 12th, and this was the last news she wanted to hear.

Nevertheless, she is showing insurmountable courage and dedication to her current role and credits her fans and loved ones for encouraging her through this difficult time.

Katie was the victim of an acid attack in nine years ago when her boyfriend hired Sylvestre to through sulphuric acid on her.

Scarred for life but stronger than ever, the model has helped so many burn victims since then.

The Katie Piper Foundation prides itself on making it easier to live with burns and scars by supporting and improving outcomes for burns survivors.

We are inspired by Katie’s bravery and optimistic attitude as well as her heart to help others along the way.