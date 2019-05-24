Staying in? The line-up for this week’s Graham Norton Show is fab

The weekend is finally here and we honestly couldn’t be happier. We are so ready to relax and leave the stress of the past week behind us.

We have certainly got that Friday feeling but we honestly haven’t got the energy to do anything other than sprawl across the sofa for the foreseeable future.

We’ll be tuning into everyone’s favourite Corkman Graham Norton and as per usual, the presenter has got some pretty brilliant guests this week.

Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner will join Graham to talk about her role in Dark Phoenix. She will be joined by co-star James McAvoy, who plays Professor Charles Xavier in the X:Men series.

Actor Michael Fassbender joins his co-stars following a career break and will open up about his return to the movie world as Erik Lehnsherr / Magneto in Dark Phoenix.

Actress Jessica Chastain completes the line-up to discuss the blockbuster as well as her role in horror movie sequel It: Chapter Two, which also stars McAvoy.

Pop star Taylor Swift will perform her smash-hit Me!

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC1 on May 23 at 10: 35 pm.