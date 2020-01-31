Staying in? Star-studded line-up for tonight’s Graham Norton Show

The weekend is finally here and we're bloody shattered. January has knocked the stuffing out of us and we're ready to spend the weekend on the sofa.

We managed to watch all of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in two days so we'll be turning to The Graham Norton Show to keep us entertained tonight.

The Corkman has a string of celebrities lined up for tonight's episode and we cannot wait to tune in.

Margot Robbie joins Graham ahead of Sunday's BAFTA awards where she has been nominated twice in the Best Supporting Actress category.

Jim Carrey, Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith complete the line-up.

There will also be music by the hilarious Lewis Capaldi who will perform his single Before You Go.