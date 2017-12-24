Wind and rain warnings issued ahead of Christmas day

Hopes for a white Christmas as quickly turning to dust after Met Éireann issued two weather warnings just hours before the big day.

A Status Yellow wind warning is in place for counties Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo today, with strong gusts expected up until 8pm this evening.

A rainfall warning has also been issued for Connacht, Donegal and Clare where 25mm to 35mm is expected to fall up until 7am tomorrow morning.

STATUS YELLOW

Rainfall Warning

for

Connacht, Donegal and Clare Valid: Sun 24 Dec 2017 10:00 to Mon 25 Dec 2017 07:00 please see https://t.co/9BeK3UcAwO for details pic.twitter.com/hMhf7z3RiB — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 24, 2017

Heavy rain will bring some local spot flooding to Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

The Status Yellow warning is in force from 9am this morning to 9am on Christmas morning.

In Munster and Leinster, persistent and heavy rain has been forecast for tomorrow in another Status Yellow warning in force between 4am and 8pm on Christmas day.

Another typical Irish Christmas it is…