Status Orange weather issued for Ireland ahead of Storm Georgina

Prepare for yet more anarchic weather as Storm Georgina prepares to land in Ireland.

A status Orange weather warning has been issued for the entire country.

According to Met Éireann, we can expect strong winds, heavy rainfall and thunder.

'Turning very windy tonight as storm Georgina tracks to the northwest of the country,' said the Irish metrological service.

'Southwest winds will be strong to very strong and gusty, with gale force winds for a time overnight with strong gales along coasts.'

'Rain will become widespread and heavy for a time during the night with the risk of thunder and spot flooding but will turn more showery later.'

The warning is in place from midnight tonight and will not be lifted until tomorrow morning.

There is also a spot flood warning in place.