Stars thrilled as Olivia Attwood teases new reality show

Olivia Attwood has delighted famous faces by teasing her new reality show.

Olivia, who is known for starring in Love Island back in 2017 before going on to join the cast of The Only Way is Essex, has announced that she is set to appear on our screens once again with a brand new show.

Sharing the news online, Olivia admitted she’s been keeping the project a secret for quite some time, as she has been working on it for nearly two years.

On Instagram, the 33-year-old posted behind-the-scenes photos from the programme to her 2.2M followers.

In the snaps, Olivia could be seen with multiple camera crews while she worked in a scenic and sunny location.

Other photos show her getting hair and make-up done and looking back at recorded footage for the show.

In the caption of the exciting post, Attwood wrote, “Guys…….. i have been keeping a secret. BTS from my brand new @itv reality show…”.

“You’re not ready (I don’t actually think I am)”, she went on to admit.

Many famous faces headed to the comments to share their delight over the news, with multiple stars congratulating Olivia on her new role.

Former star of The Real Housewives of Cheshire Christine McGuinness penned, “Can’t wait for this go on Liv”.

“I’m so proud of you”, confessed former Love Islander Georgia Harrison.

Olivia's Loose Women co-host Katie Piper added, “Can’t wait to see it”.

Olivia also shared the post to her Stories and revealed, "A brand new concept we have been developing for nearly 2 years all coming to life – feels like a dream!".

Since leaving the Love Island villa and appearing in TOWIE, Olivia has starred in and presented multiple reality shows over the years.

Some of these titles include Olivia Meets Her Match, Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich and Olivia Attwood vs The Trolls. She also hosts her own podcast called So Wrong It’s Right.

Attwood also took part in I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2022, but her time in the jungle was cut short due to illness.