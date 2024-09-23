Stars thrilled as Charlotte Crosby announces pregnancy

Charlotte Crosby is pregnant!

Congratulations are in order for Charlotte and her fiancé Jake Ankers as they have announced that they’re expecting their second child together.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Alba Jean, into the world in October 2022.

Now, Charlotte has taken to social media to reveal her pregnancy with the world, leaving many famous faces delighted by the exciting news.

The former Geordie Shore star shared a video to her 8.7M Instagram followers that shows snippets of her modelling her new collection from her clothing brand Pepper Girls Club.

The end of the footage shows Charlotte, Jake and Alba at the beach as they unveil baby scans and Crosby displays her blossoming baby bump.

The 34-year-old captioned the post, “In my babies and business ERA. delighted to announce baby Ankers number 2 is due January 2025 and also delighted to announce @peppergirlsclub AW collection is live now RIGHT NOW!!!!”.

“I really wanted to combine these 2 moments as everything I’ve been building with Pepper over the last few years is for my family and im so proud of it!!”.

Charlotte closed off by adding, “We are so excited to be a family of 4! AD link in bio to shop”.

Many pals and famous faces flooded the comments with congratulatory messages for Charlotte and Jake, with many close friends admitting how glad they are that she’s announced her pregnancy joy with the world.

Charlotte former Geordie Shore co-star Sophie Kasaei penned, “How I ever kept this a secret I do not no. I’m so proud of you forever my girl!! I can’t wait for the day to come we all have our families together! And also can’t we just take a minute at how UNREAL you look wowowow that range!!! Love u so much”.

“Absolutely over the moon! The family is getting bigger, the best news ever! Congratulations @charlottegshore @jake_ankers”, wrote another of Charlotte’s former Geordie Shore co-stars James Tindale.

Former The Only Way is Essex star Billie Shepherd said “Huge congratulations darling, sending you all lots of love xxx”.

Charlotte and Jake got engaged in November of last year after welcoming their daughter into the world in October 2022.