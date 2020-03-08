9 overnight oat recipes to never get bored with brekkie again

When it comes to breakfast, we can't think of anything healthier and less time-consuming in the morning than overnight oats.

Basically, you do all the prep in the evening, and all you have to do in the morning is taking it out of the fridge.

Sometimes, we like it super simple, just mixing milk (or non-dairy alternatives) and oats. But sometimes, we feel like mixing things up a little and making it a bit fancier.

With the deadly oat-spo we have gathered below, not a chance to ever get bored!