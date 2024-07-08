Stars react as X-Factor’s Jake Quickenden shares baby news

Congratulations are in order for Jake Quickenden and his wife Sophie Church as they have announced that they are expecting another baby together.

The former X-Factor contestant already shares a three-year-old son named Leo with his wife. Sophie is also a mum to her son, Freddie, whom she had during a previous relationship.

Jake has delighted famous faces after he shared his and Sophie’s exciting pregnancy news on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Jake posted a heartwarming video to his 1M Instagram followers showing him finding out about Sophie’s pregnancy, as well as them telling their family the wonderful news.

The footage also shows Jake, Sophie and their sons discovering the gender of their newest family member in an intimate gender reveal, but they didn’t share the results on-screen.

In the caption of the post, the I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here star wrote, “WE HAVE NEWS…. soon to be five. We can finally let you know after a long time trying we are gonna bring another bundle of joy into the world”.

“We are super excited. Can’t wait to live off 2 hours sleep again. Have a lovely Sunday”.

Many celebrities flooded the comments with congratulatory messages for Jake and Sophie.

Emmerdale actress Hayley Tamaddon penned, “Oh this is the best news for you both! Congratulations”.

“Congrats both unreal”, said former Love Island star Chris Hughes.

RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage added, “CONGRATS YOU GORGEOUS LOT”.

Jake and Sophie got engaged during a holiday in Greece in August 2021. They went on to tie the knot in Ibiza in September 2022.

Last year Quickenden spoke to OK! about his thoughts on expanding his family. At the time he explained, “Yeah, we would like to expand and have one more, but also not put pressure on it – kind of like, what will be will be”.

“If Sophie got pregnant now, we’d both be delighted, but if it takes a bit longer then that’s fine as well and if it doesn’t happen, then that’s fine as well. We’ve got two absolute loons anyway, but we would like one more”.