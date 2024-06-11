Stars react as rugby player Joey Carbery welcomes baby boy

Congratulations are in order for Joey Carbery and his wife Robyn Flanagan as they have welcomed their first child into the world together.

The Ireland rugby player and his partner announced the wonderful news of their little one’s arrival on social media, confirming that they had a baby boy.

After revealing their bundle of joy’s arrival online, floods of congratulatory messages were sent Joey and Robyn’s way from loved ones, fans and famous faces alike.

The new parents unveiled an adorable photo of their baby boy fast asleep in a joint Instagram post to their thousands of combined followers.

In the caption of the sweet post, Robyn wrote, “You’re finally here. welcome to the world our beautiful baby boy”.

Many stars took to the comments to congratulate the pair on their son’s birth.

Model Joanna Cooper penned, “Angel congrats guys xx”.

“Congratulations guys”, wrote Rugby Union player Rory Scannell.

Influencer Lisa Jordan added, “Huge congrats”.

They are yet to reveal their baby boy’s name to the public.

Joey and Robyn announced that they were expecting their first child together on St.Stephen’s Day last year.

They showcased a heartwarming black and white snap of them sharing a kiss as well as a picture of Robyn holding up their baby scan. At the time, she admitted, “We’re having a baby and we couldn’t be happier”.

Joey proposed to Robyn back in November 2021 while the pair were enjoying a walk through Central Park during a romantic trip to New York.

They got married during an intimate court ceremony in May 2023 before jetting off to Spain for a larger celebration of their marriage with their nearest and dearest.

Congratulations again to Joey and Robyn as they embark on this exciting new chapter of their lives together as parents.