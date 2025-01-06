Stars react as Mollie King gives birth to second child & unveils name

Mollie King’s family just got a little bit bigger!

The Saturdays singer has announced that she has given birth to her second child with her fiancé, retired cricket player Stuart Broad.

The couple, who have known each other since 2012, have welcomed another baby girl into the world. Their newborn joins their two-year-old daughter Annabella, who was born in November 2022.

Mollie recently took to social media to share the wonderful news of her new arrival. On her Instagram page, the 37-year-old chose to post a black-and-white image of the family-of-four holding out their hands, including their newborn daughter’s tiny hand.

In the caption of her post, Mollie went on to reveal the beautiful name that she chose with Stuart for their little girl.

“Welcome to the world beautiful baby Liliana,” she penned alongside the image.

“We are bursting with happiness! You are the most perfect Christmas gift our little family could have ever wished for,” Mollie added, hinting that her baby daughter was born in December.

Many of Mollie’s fellow famous faces have since been taking to her comments section to express their well-wishes.

“Congrats guys. Love to you all xxx,” replied former Love Island host Laura Whitmore.

“Yay! Can’t wait to meet her properly!” commented Matt Edmondson, who presents BBC Radio 1’s weekday afternoon show with Mollie.

“Awww the cutest little name for her. Congratulations,” added Girls Aloud hitmaker Nicola Roberts.

Mollie and Stuart delighted their fanbase back on August 11 when they announced that they were expecting their second child together.

At the time, the happy couple took to Instagram to post several stills from a pregnancy photoshoot, which saw dad Stuart carrying toddler Annabella on his shoulders, as he kissed Mollie’s growing bump.

“Our baby girl is going to become a big sister,” the parents-to-be wrote in their caption, before adding: “We can’t wait to meet you, little one!"