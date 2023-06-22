Stars pay tribute as Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough tragically dies

Hollyoaks actors have been paying tribute to one of their former co-stars after her death has been confirmed.

Frankie Hough, who played Sol Patrick’s girlfriend Jess on the soap in the early 2000s, sadly died in a car crash last month. Tragically, the 38-year-old was also 18 weeks pregnant at the time of her death.

Frankie had been travelling towards Manchester on May 13 with her two young sons Tommy and Rocky, as well as her nephew Tobias.

Frankie had stopped on the hard shoulder of the M66 motorway when she was hit by a speeding car. The actress passed away from her injuries two days later, and the speeding driver has since been charged following the accident.

Paul Danan, the actor behind Sol, has since taken to social media to share the devastating news.

The 44-year-old chose to post numerous photos of his late friend, before writing an emotional tribute to her.

Credit: Paul Danan Instagram

“Another good good friend who was such a special person has sadly passed away while carrying her unborn baby and her 2 little boys and nephew who were in the car too. They had a terrible car accident,” Paul penned.

“This wonderful actress played the character ‘Jess’ alongside me for nearly 4 years in @hollyoaksofficial her real name is Frankie Hough and I adored her. I feel so lost right now,” he added.

Many stars have since taken to Paul’s comments section to pay their own respects to Frankie.

Credit: Paul Danan Instagram

“Awful news, so young too. R.I.P., thoughts with her family,” wrote fellow Hollyoaks actor James Redmond, who is best known for his role as Rory Finnigan.

“So sorry,” added TV personality Lizzie Cundy.

Frankie and her unborn baby girl were laid to rest on June 9, and her young sons and nephew are currently in recovery. Anyone wishing to send a donation to her loved ones can do so through GoFundMe.