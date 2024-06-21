Stars gush as Georgia Kousoulou unveils adorable bump update

Georgia Kousoulou is celebrating!

Yesterday (June 20) marked the 33rd birthday of the former The Only Way Is Essex star.

In honour of the special occasion, Georgia has treated her fans to a cute new ‘bumpdate’. Georgia and her husband Tommy Mallet – who are already parents to two-year-old son Brody – announced on May 23 that they are expecting a baby girl.

Yesterday, the reality star took to social media to share an updated family snap with her baby bump. On her Instagram page, Georgia shared a beautiful image of herself, Tommy and Brody enjoying a family holiday.

“Chapter 33,” the birthday girl gushed at the beginning of her caption.

“I think this year will be one of the best. Thankful,” she continued.

The TV star concluded her adorable update by writing: “Thank you for the birthday messages.”

Following the new family portrait, many of Georgia’s fellow famous faces have since been taking to her comments section to send their well-wishes.

“Ahhhh so happy for you guys,” replied former Love Island finalist Olivia Attwood.

“It’s the way Brody is looking at your bump,” exclaimed TOWIE star Amber Dowding.

“Happy birthday darling,” added Georgia’s fellow alum Billie Faiers.

Last month, TOWIE fans were thrilled when Georgia and Tommy announced that they are pregnant with a little girl. Their baby joy comes just over a year after they experienced a heartbreaking miscarriage last April.

At the time, Georgia chose to share her news by creating a video montage of her IVF treatment, which successfully led to her pregnancy.

Confirming that her due date is in December, she continued: “Words can’t express the emotions we have , we have prayed , wished & with a little help it’s happened.”

Praising her IVF team, she added: “I was so scared as all the things I had heard beforehand but they were simply the best & held my hand the whole way through. Thank you for giving us the best gift of all.”