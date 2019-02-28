It's only been a few weeks since Netflix released The Umbrella Academy, but already the show has garnered a fanbase of millions.

My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way's brainchild involves a group of children with special powers who must save the world from the apocalypse when they grow up, after their billionaire father dies.

Sir Reginald Hargreeves raised the kids, but they separated as time passed and they desired their freedom. His mysterious death reunites the strange family, and the plot thickens.

43 babies were born where the women hadn't been pregnant when the day had begun, and an eccentric elderly billionaire buys seven of them. Of course, they've got the coolest POWERZ ever…

The acting is top notch, Gerard Way's comic book is brought to life with an emotional roller-coaster and some excellent stars such as Mary J. Blige and Ellen Page stealing scenes.

Fans are asking the right questions about the possibility of a season two;

We've officially fallen in love with the entire cast of quirky characters, but Klaus stole our hearts. Ireland's own Robert Sheehan plays the character, who can converse with the dead but numbs himself with alcohol and drugs to cope.

Another absolute LEGEND in the show is number five, played by Aidan Gallagher. The 15-year-old stunned audiences with his acting and maturity, playing a character who jumps through time and space.

Unfortunately, Gallagher shut down rumours about season two today, and we're more than upset.

"While I have no doubts because I've been to the future (it sucks by the way)- no word from Netflix on a second season has been given to anyone yet. When it comes they will make it loud and headline clear to all."

However, GWW reported that the second season of The Umbrella Academy will be going into production at the end of 2019 in Toronto, so we're confused.

The publication are stating that Peter Hoar has signed on to direct the first episode. Hoar directed the pilot as well as episode 10 of the first season. We trust Aidan more than GWW, the kid has been to the future.

Aidan is the UN's youngest ever ambassador, and he campaigns for environmental and climate change action in politics as well as recording music, acting and going to school. He's literally the coolest 15-year-old ever.

Let's just rewatch the first season again and again while we wait for the announcement:

