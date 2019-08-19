NEW headliner announced for Heineken ‘Live Your Music’ stage

Heineken Ireland have announced the final stage times for the 'Live Your Music' stage at Electric Picnic, and yet another international headline act.

We are being well and truly spoiled by EP this year, and we are delighted to announce that Maya Jane Coles is your latest headliner.

The British music producer and DJ is best known for her massive techno beats, as well as her skills for writing, producing, arranging, mixing, artwork design and performing all elements of her tracks.

Coles is a hugely exciting addition to the Heineken 'Live Your Music' line-up. She's played gigs at the Tate Modern and was even sampled by the Duchess of rap, Nicki Minaj herself. Her CV is top quality, basically.

The stellar line-up of artists include German DJ and producer Tensnake, London production duo Dusky; homegrown talent Erica-Cody, PrYmary Colours and George Feely.

There's also an Ibiza Classics set incoming from Live Your Music legend Davey B, karaoke fun with the hilarious Sing Along Social and floor fillers from Live Your Music resident DJ Marcus O’Laoire.

The Heineken 'Live Your Music' Lounge can be accessed by EP's Heineken 'Live Your Music' members if you need to rest the legs and have a cold brewsky before returning to the festival dancefloor.

Electric Picnic is almost here, taking place at Stradbally in County Laois from August 30 until September 1.

Feature image: Instagram/@mayajanecolesofficial