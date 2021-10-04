Stacey Solomon’s three sons give her a sweet birthday surprise

Today is a very special day for Loose Women panellist Stacey Solomon, who is celebrating her 32nd Birthday!

The expectant mum has been kept quite busy lately getting her new country home ready for their baby girl, who is due to arrive any day now. However, no matter how hectic life may be at the moment, Stacey and her boys couldn't let the day pass by unnoticed.

Taking to her Instagram Stories this morning, the soon-to-be mum-of-four shared a series of clips from this morning’s birthday celebrations.

Kicking the day off with quite a sweet start, Stacey’s three sons, 13-year-old Zachary, nine-year-old Leighton and two-year-old Rex all marched into her bedroom carrying a fabulous birthday cake, covered in pink sprinkles and birthday candles.

“Had a lovely morning with these three in bed,” Stacey wrote in the caption, adding, “We had to do the birthday candles about 9 times for Rex. He loved blowing out my candles.”

Credit: instagram.com/staceysolomon

Sharing another glimpse at her birthday morning, Stacey and her boys then decided to grab some forks and tuck into some birthday cake in bed. “I’m already regretting the crumbs and cream situation,” Stacey joked.

Luckily, Stacey’s fiancé Joe Swash took her older two boys on the school run this morning, leaving little Rex and Stacey in bed to enjoy what was left of the cake in peace.

Not only will this be Stacey's first birthday in her brand new country mansion, but it will also be Stacey's last birthday as a mum-of-three, as her baby girl's due date nears.

Sharing her pregnancy excitement in a recent social media post, Stacey gushed, "So grateful for the chance to grow you little one, now we can't wait to meet you."