Stacey Solomon’s sons meet their baby sister in these adorable snaps

Stacey Solomon has shared the sweetest photos of her three sons being introduced to their new baby sister for the first time.

In the midst of her baby bubble after welcoming the birth of her new daughter this past Monday, Stacey shared a series of snaps of her three boys, 13-year-old Zachary, nine-year-old Leighton and two-year-old Rex, all in awe of their new baby sister.

Credit: instagram.com/staceysolomon

“Little one your big brothers love you so so much,” Stacey gushed in the caption, alongside some adorable photos of her three boys looking absolutely besotted with their new addition to the family.

Credit: instagram.com/staceysolomon

“You’re everything they’ve dreamed of and so much more. No matter what, they will be by your side forever and ever. To the moon and back little one. Welcome to your crazy family,” Stacey lovingly added.

Meanwhile, Stacey also took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday evening, sharing video clips of her boys walking into the room moments after Stacey gave birth at home on Monday afternoon.

Credit: instagram.com/staceysolomon

In the beautiful clips each of her boys goes up to give her a sweet kiss before gazing down in wonder at their new baby sister.

“The boys are so in love and Rex is just besotted,” the Loose Women panellist exclaimed, adding, “Nothing has filled my heart more than this. I just can’t describe this feeling.”

Stacey announced the wonderful news that ‘Princess Pickle’ had arrived earlier this week, on the same day as her own birthday, October 4.