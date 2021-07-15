Stacey Solomon unveils her budget-friendly bathroom transformation

Stacey Solomon is somewhat of a wiz when it comes to home renovations and simple DIY hacks.

After recently moving into her forever home, a big old country house with tonnes of character and plenty of potential, Stacey has been gradually renovating the space room by room, upgrading the original dated finishes into more of a stylish cottagecore aesthetic.

Most recently, the Loose Women presenter has revealed that while the bathrooms are probably going to be some of the last rooms to receive a big makeover, she still wants them to look nice in the meantime.

That’s why Stacey decided to nip out to the hardware store, fetch her paint brushes and make the most out of the space right now.

Originally, this bathroom was quite old fashioned, much like the rest of Stacey and her fiancé Joe Swash’s home. The room featured brown worn wooden cupboards below the sink, which had a boxy built-in mirror hanging above it, making the space feel very enclosed.

While the toilet itself is somewhat of a feature, with dainty rust coloured floral designs painted onto the ceramic bowl and water tank, there’s not much else to appreciate about the rest of the room which has dingy, cream tiles covering the floor and a random mirror facing onto the loo — not ideal!

However, with just a lick of black paint and a plethora of nice accessories, Stacey has transformed this space completely.

Sharing the before and after photos to her Instagram Stories on Thursday afternoon, the 31-year-old mum wrote, “I just really wanted to be fresh in here without ripping things out and spending loads, so this was just simple, quick and cheap and I’m so happy with it.”

Stacey decided to go for a classic black and white theme, painting those dated cream tiles a lovely shade of black, which she also used for the cabinets and the skirting board. Stacey got rid of that ugly built-in mirror above the sink and replaced it with a framed wall mirror from DunElm, which really modernises the space.

Next up it was time to accessorise! Stacey added a lot of lovely touches by fitting in little shelves and decorating them with faux plants, candles and toiletries. To complete the room, Stacey switched out the brown wooden toilet seat for a swanky black one and hung two simple prints on the wall.

It might only be a few simple changes, but they make a huge difference!