Stacey Solomon unveils her baby girl’s fabulous new nursery

It seems Stacey Solomon has quite an eye for interior design and is a dab hand at DIY. The expectant mum has been creating the most beautiful pink paradise for her baby girl, taking her 4.6M Instagram followers along on the transformation journey every step of the way.

With her due date just around the corner though, the soon-to-be mum-of-four has pulled it all together, and has unveiled her baby girl’s fabulous new nursery.

As viewers of Stacey’s Instagram Stories will know, the Loose Women presenter is quite a fan of upcycling and has reused a few pieces of furniture from her two-year-old son, Rex’s old nursery, including his crib and dresser.

Maintaining some of the character from her quaint £1.2M country home, Stacey has decided to keep the old built-in wardrobes, simply painting them a lush shade of pink and adding her upcycled dresser along with a few knick-knacks and decorations.

Adding texture to the space, Stacey has created a wall with panelling, painted pink of course, and another flower covered wall which she decorated with an ornate white mirror.

To get rid of that dirty, dated feel Stacey pulled up the old carpet and replaced it with a stunning herringbone wooden floor along with a warm, cream coloured fluffy rug. Her handmade floral baby mobile, a baby shower gift from her Loose Women pals, took pride of place hanging from the ceiling in front of the window.

The pièce de résistance though would have to be that pink velvet armchair sitting in the corner underneath a draping pink canopy — perfect for night feeds and peaceful cuddles!

“I bought a chair to feed on (I didn’t have one in Rex’s room and really felt I missed out on sitting in there with him in the early days),” Stacey explained on Instagram Stories, adding, “I can’t wait to just be able to relax in here with her and forget about the world.”

“For now I’ve put a little side table in here so while we are waiting for her I can sit here and make lists and then when she’s here I’ll swap the flowers and pad for a cuppa and breast pump,” Stacey joked.

Sharing these beautiful photos to Instagram on Sunday evening, Stacey excitedly announced, “Our baby girl’s room – done!”

Addressing her future daughter, Stacey added, “To my Darling daughter, I’ve loved every single second of making this special place for you. My whole heart, and soul is in this room and I would do it all again if I could. I can not wait to bring you home here and show you everything.”

“I can not wait to hold you, cuddle you, sing to you, feed you and put you to bed in here. I’m so proud of everything in here and it’s been the best feeling making it and I’ll miss being covered in pink paint.”

“We can not wait to see you little one. To the moon and stars and back again princess, we love you,” she lovingly added.